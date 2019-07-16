Lala Chavez
Lala Chavez, age 94, beloved sister, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM. Lala enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and in her spare time would sew, occasionally go to the casino, drinking a Pepsi,
and eating a Three Musketeers candy bar and
popcorn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Salomon and Maria P. Chavez; and nine siblings.
Lala is survived by her loving brother and sisters, Nestor Chavez, Racheal
Atencio, Dolores Jaramillo,
Rosemary Serda, Irene Porter, and Marcella Marti-
nez; numerous
nieces, nephews
other relatives
and friends. Lala will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.
Private Services will be conducted. Those who
wish to express
their condolen-
ces, please
visit our website.
