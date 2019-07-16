Lala Chavez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lala Chavez.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lala Chavez



Lala Chavez, age 94, beloved sister, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM. Lala enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and in her spare time would sew, occasionally go to the casino, drinking a Pepsi,

and eating a Three Musketeers candy bar and

popcorn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Salomon and Maria P. Chavez; and nine siblings.

Lala is survived by her loving brother and sisters, Nestor Chavez, Racheal

Atencio, Dolores Jaramillo,

Rosemary Serda, Irene Porter, and Marcella Marti-

nez; numerous

nieces, nephews

other relatives

and friends. Lala will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.

Private Services will be conducted. Those who

wish to express

their condolen-

ces, please

visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.