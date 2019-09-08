Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lana Carver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lana Sue Carver







Lana Sue Carver age, 73, beloved wife, devoted mother, loving grandmother, and great friend to many passed away peacefully at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019. Lana was born Thursday, June 13, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri.



She is survived by her loving husband of 50 plus years, George L. Carver ll; daughters, Melissa Bianco and husband, David, Krista Sakata and husband, Ross and Lea Lindstrom and husband, Eric; son, George L. Carver lll; grandchildren, Emily, Tristan and Brendan Favour, Mia and Lily Sakata, and Owen and Gavin Lindstrom; sister-in-law, Leda Moreland and husband, Larry; and nieces, Malina, Rebecca, Sheri and Terri and Elizabeth; sister, JoEllen Acosta and husband, Clovis; and sister, Barbra Jean Lingle.



Lana was preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. Robert E. Johnson of Osage City, Kansas and Ellen Louise Johnson of Rapid City, South Dakota. Lana was the oldest of three children who traveled extensively due to her father's military assignments. She was a 1964 graduate of Sandia High School and is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque. Lana had worked for Corps of Engineers at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, and as a teacher's aide for many years in Phoenix, Arizona. She thoroughly enjoyed all family activities including travel both local and international. One of her passions was baking custom birthday cakes for her children. Wherever she went, she touched many hearts and made a lot of life-long friends. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, and continually positive and happy person. She will be greatly missed by all who crossed her path.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust St. NE, Albuquerque.



Honorary pallbears for Lana are JoEllen Acosta, Barbara Lingle, Sandie Giannini, Kathy Olsen, Karen Peters, Lorraine Coffield, and Linda Sandoval. Please visit our online guestbook for Lana at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



