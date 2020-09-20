Lance Stillwell
Lance Bennett Stillwell, born April 23 1972, peacefully passed away on September 9, 2020 in McMinnville, Oregon. Lance was born with Cystic Fibrosis and underwent a bilateral lung transplant at 41 years of age. He lived an adventurous life of courage, hope and passion. Orphaned at the age of nine, Lance was raised by his beloved uncle, Bev Stillwell. Lance graduated from St. Andrew's Episcopal-Sewanee School in Tennessee (1990). Lance moved to Paris, France and graduated from Ecole Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts in 1996. Lance returned to NM and graduated from UNM in 2002.
Lance grew his family of choice from his many adventures. He felt he had dozens of "brothers and sisters" from NJ, Illinois, Edinburgh Scotland, Tennessee, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, Florida and many more. With Lance's delightful sense of humor, compassionate soul, sarcastic wit and deep loyalty, he maintained friendships from preschool throughout his life. One of his friends said "Lance was doing FB before it was invented!" Lance enjoyed traveling, haute cuisine, skiing, hiking, exercising, scuba diving, rock climbing, winter camping, and getting to engage and know total strangers who quickly became friends. Lance believed his greatest adventure and accomplishment was in marrying his one true love, Kirstin Talley, in 2009 whom he had known since the age of 13. Beyond his great joy in giving his love to Kirstin and his amazing stepdaughter, Jorleigh Rider, Lance deeply loved his pets. Lance is survived by his cat, Kitka and his dog, Chip. Kitka and Chip were lovingly adopted by Whitney Martin in Sherwood Oregon. Whitney from Rover.com
, cared for his pets when Lance was admitted to the hospital. When Lance moved to hospice, Whitney asked to adopt Lance's "kids." This brought such peace to Lance in the last weeks of his life. Lance is survived by his beloved sister, Kim and her children, Nikole, Kristian and Kerstin. Other survivors are his "other" mothers, Judy Talley and Patricia Laurenzano who never gave up on life's walk with him. He is also survived by his "other" parents, Steve/Kathy Kadner and Jean/Shay Talley. Jean Talley came to Lance's aid when Lance's mother died when he was 8. It was a double blessing to marry Kirstin and have Jean as his official "mom."
Lance wants to protect everyone from COVID 19, and therefore will have no services. His ashes will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Abq NM. In lieu of flowers, Lance would like you to make donations to no-kill animal rescues. Love is everything.