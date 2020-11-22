1/1
Lane Theiler
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lane B. Theiler



On November 3, 2020 Lane B. Theiler went home to our beloved Lord. He was born October 30, 1964 in Albuquerque, NM. He graduated from Los Lunas High School in 1982 and went on to graduate from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then went to work for Dow Chemical in Lake Jackson, Texas where he raised his three children before moving back to his hometown of Albuquerque.

He is survived by his children Morgan, Michael and Matthew Theiler. His parents Jerry and Chris Theiler. His sisters Ritamarie Theiler and Kimberle Lowe and brother in law Jack Sturgeon.

We are anticipating a celebration of life ceremony in Late Spring.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice.

Please visit Riverside Funeral Home's website

www.riversidefunerals.com



to leave messages of support or love and to leave contact information for the upcoming celebration of life ceremony.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved