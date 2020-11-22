Lane B. Theiler
On November 3, 2020 Lane B. Theiler went home to our beloved Lord. He was born October 30, 1964 in Albuquerque, NM. He graduated from Los Lunas High School in 1982 and went on to graduate from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then went to work for Dow Chemical in Lake Jackson, Texas where he raised his three children before moving back to his hometown of Albuquerque.
He is survived by his children Morgan, Michael and Matthew Theiler. His parents Jerry and Chris Theiler. His sisters Ritamarie Theiler and Kimberle Lowe and brother in law Jack Sturgeon.
We are anticipating a celebration of life ceremony in Late Spring.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice
.
