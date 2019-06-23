Larry Aaron Garcia
On Wednesday June 12, 2019 Larry Aaron Garcia, age 31, was called home to be with the Lord. Aaron, as many family members and friends called him was a proud life long resident of Los Lunas, NM. Aaron loved his family, sports and music. Aaron often spent days at home with family, watching movies or listening to music. Aaron is preceded in death by his grandfathers Henry Garcia and Tobias Garcia, grandmother Frances Garcia and Father Larry Garcia. Aaron is survived by his loving mother Marilyn Garcia, son Christian Garcia, sister Joslyn Garcia, nieces Arianna and Alissa Williams and many other family members including, grandmother Benita Garcia, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will take place on Monday June 24th, 2019 at San Clemente Parish in Los Lunas, NM. Viewing will begin at 9:00 am: Rosary, Funeral and reception will follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019