Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry A. Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Aaron Garcia











On Wednesday June 12, 2019 Larry Aaron Garcia, age 31, was called home to be with the Lord. Aaron, as many family members and friends called him was a proud life long resident of Los Lunas, NM. Aaron loved his family, sports and music. Aaron often spent days at home with family, watching movies or listening to music. Aaron is preceded in death by his grandfathers Henry Garcia and Tobias Garcia, grandmother Frances Garcia and Father Larry Garcia. Aaron is survived by his loving mother Marilyn Garcia, son Christian Garcia, sister Joslyn Garcia, nieces Arianna and Alissa Williams and many other family members including, grandmother Benita Garcia, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Services will take place on Monday June 24th, 2019 at San Clemente Parish in Los Lunas, NM. Viewing will begin at 9:00 am: Rosary, Funeral and reception will follow.



Larry Aaron GarciaOn Wednesday June 12, 2019 Larry Aaron Garcia, age 31, was called home to be with the Lord. Aaron, as many family members and friends called him was a proud life long resident of Los Lunas, NM. Aaron loved his family, sports and music. Aaron often spent days at home with family, watching movies or listening to music. Aaron is preceded in death by his grandfathers Henry Garcia and Tobias Garcia, grandmother Frances Garcia and Father Larry Garcia. Aaron is survived by his loving mother Marilyn Garcia, son Christian Garcia, sister Joslyn Garcia, nieces Arianna and Alissa Williams and many other family members including, grandmother Benita Garcia, aunts, uncles and cousins.Services will take place on Monday June 24th, 2019 at San Clemente Parish in Los Lunas, NM. Viewing will begin at 9:00 am: Rosary, Funeral and reception will follow. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close