Larry Dewitt Buelow, age 73, beloved husband, father, friend and mentor to many, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Larry will be remembered for his work with the refugee community, District 23 Toastmasters and his love of running. He had a distinguished career in both the US Air Force and Lockheed Martin, enlisting in the Air Force in 1967 and retiring from the Reserves as a Colonel in 2006. Following retirement from Lockheed, Martin in 2008, he found new life in running, public speaking and community outreach. He ran his first marathon in 2010 and was dedicated to his breakfast run club until his final days. Larry served in district leadership for Toastmasters and loved mentoring members in their quests to become better speakers. Most of all, he considered work with refugee resettlement in New Mexico his life's passion.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years,



Ellen Buelow;



daughters, Marisol Martin, Teresa Bowen and Aimee Oke; his sister, Pat Stoeber; and nieces, Sheri and Lori.



A Visitation will be held, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at French-Westside, followed by a Rosary. A Memorial Mass will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Refugee Support,www.ccasfnm.org. Please visit our online guest book for Larry at



www.Frenchfunerals.com.



