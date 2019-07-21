Larry Joseph Garza
Larry Garza, a
life-long resident of Albuquerque, died of complications from bladder cancer on
July 12, 2019, at
the age of 55.
Larry is
survived by his
father Erasmo,
wife Cherie, son David, step children Maria,
Tyler and Anastasia,
and siblings Daniel,
Christine, and James; and
predeceased by his mother Martha, and brother Henry.
Larry attended Del Norte High School, the University of New Mexico and the University of
Phoenix. He
worked many
years at both
UPS and PNM.
He will be deeply missed.
Rosary is scheduled for 7 pm on Wednesday, July 24th and the Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday,
July 25th at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Donations to the are suggested in lieu of flowers. See full obituary at
www.riversidefunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019