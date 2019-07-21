Larry J. Garza

Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Obituary
Larry Joseph Garza



Larry Garza, a

life-long resident of Albuquerque, died of complications from bladder cancer on

July 12, 2019, at

the age of 55.

Larry is

survived by his

father Erasmo,

wife Cherie, son David, step children Maria,

Tyler and Anastasia,

and siblings Daniel,

Christine, and James; and

predeceased by his mother Martha, and brother Henry.

Larry attended Del Norte High School, the University of New Mexico and the University of

Phoenix. He

worked many

years at both

UPS and PNM.

He will be deeply missed.

Rosary is scheduled for 7 pm on Wednesday, July 24th and the Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday,

July 25th at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Donations to the are suggested in lieu of flowers. See full obituary at

www.riversidefunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019
