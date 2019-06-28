Larry Earle Johnson
Larry was born in Salina, Kansas on April 17, 1948. He attended the University of Texas at El Paso obtaining a Bachelor's Degree, then moved to San Antonio, Texas. Larry moved to Albuquerque in 1983. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Delphine Johnson. He is survived by his sister, Deanna Gear, nephew, Brady Gear and his wife Anna, niece, Lindsay Gear, great nephew, Hunter Gear, great niece, Harper Gear, and several cousins. Larry was a talented, published photo journalist, with interests in travel and historic sites, especially along the Santa Fe trail, Route 66, and in exploring old fort sites. Rest in peace, Larry. With love from your family.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 28, 2019