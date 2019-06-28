Larry Johnson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Johnson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Earle Johnson



Larry was born in Salina, Kansas on April 17, 1948. He attended the University of Texas at El Paso obtaining a Bachelor's Degree, then moved to San Antonio, Texas. Larry moved to Albuquerque in 1983. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Delphine Johnson. He is survived by his sister, Deanna Gear, nephew, Brady Gear and his wife Anna, niece, Lindsay Gear, great nephew, Hunter Gear, great niece, Harper Gear, and several cousins. Larry was a talented, published photo journalist, with interests in travel and historic sites, especially along the Santa Fe trail, Route 66, and in exploring old fort sites. Rest in peace, Larry. With love from your family.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.