Larry Jones
Larry Allen Jones, 72, passed away in Albuquerque, NM on March 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife Tina; his son and daughter-in-law Birk and Shannon; his grandkids Arlo and Ryland; his son Henry; his sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Mike Seither; his niece Natalie; his nephew Jacob, his godson Tyler, and many dear friends.
Larry was born in 1946 in Grand Island, NE. His parents, Joseph and Elizabeth, raised Larry and his sister in nearby Bellevue, NE. As a young man, he traveled the world, serving two years in the Peace Corps in the Marshall Islands and trekking with friends through North and South America. He settled in Santa Fe, NM, where he met his beautiful wife and raised two boys.
A service will be held at 1pm on Sunday, April 14 at the Old Town Farm, 949 Montoya St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association's New Mexico chapter: alsanm.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019