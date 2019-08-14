Larry Lucero

Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Second Presbyterian Church
812 Edith Blvd NE
Obituary
Larry Lucero



Larry Lucero, 70 passed away on June 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas after a difficult illness. He grew up in Albuquerque and moved to San Antonio about 20 years ago. He served in the US Army and spent a tour of duty in Viet Nam in 1969. After his return to civilian life he worked for Summit Construction for several years, as well as other companies where he sold stucco materials. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Amarante L. and LolaV. Lucero; his wife, Dorothy Gnerich Lucero and an adopted son, Michael

Gnerich. He is survived by a sister, Dora V. Martinez;

a brother Amarante L

Lucero, Jr, and wife

Giovanna Longhi; an

adopted son Steve Gnerich, daughters-in-law, Beth and Karen Gnerich; three

granddaughters, two nephews and one grand-niece. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 812 Edith Blvd NE at 10:30 AM. He will be interred at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Larry Lucero

Memorial Fund.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
