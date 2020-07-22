Larry Philip Rustemeyer



2/2/43 - 7/18/20







Larry passed away on



7/18/20 after a brave fight with cancer.He was a physcians assistant of over 40 years and a Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy.He loved sailing, motorcycles and fishing and his family was his life.



He was preceded in death by parents Ruby and Woodrow Rustemeyer,his sister Anne, and his beloved daughter Melissa.



He is survived by his wife,Terry,daughters Marnie and Jamie, granddaughter Melissa, brother Richard and wife Kathy, sister Nancy and husband ALan.



A special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers



at the Raymond G murphy Va Medical center,for their empathy,kindness and compassion.



R.I.P. Larry, may you be holding Melissa in your arms. Memorial service will be held at a later date.





