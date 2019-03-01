Laura Louise "Pete" Williams
1929-2019
Laura Louise
"Pete" Williams,
age 89, a resident of Bosque Farms, NM, passed away on February 26, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother
and best friend. Louise was a real pioneer spirit, who grew up in rural Colorado. She and her siblings went to a one room school. Her father died when she was 7. Life was tough for her mother, raising 5 children alone. Surviving The Great Depression, she saved everything. Louise rode horseback to the hospital with a ruptured appendix. Whining was not an option at her house â€"dust off and get back on that horse. She trained, rode and jockeyed for race horse owner, Leonard Lighthizer. Her friend, Coke Robards, was a famous quarter horse breeder. Louise was one of the first women jockeys, winning some races, but said "It didn't pay much." Later she worked in the
logging camp, telephone
operator and as a postal worker. She and Glyn "Red" made some wonderful
friends bowling. They were avid hunting and fishing enthusiasts and came to NM in 1959. Hwy 47 was a one lane country road. They raised horses, chickens, rabbits and ducks. She was a "hang over the fence" neighbor with dear friends, Tootie, Dunn, Tim Robinson, Pete
Smith, Blanche Priggen, Dorothy Vaughn and Dorothy Pope. Never had an unkind word for anyone. Loved uncondi-
tionally. Her love for the Lord was strong. She read the Bible every day. Our Lord and Savior has her in His loving arms â€" finally at peace, no more suffering or sorrow. Louise will be greatly missed and loved every day. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Clark and Effie Bailey; husband,
Glyn Williams; brothers, Jim, John and Jean Clark. Louise is survived by daughter, Terry Henson and husband Blue Thomas; son, Glyn Williams and wife Trish; grandchildren, Scott Henson, Lauren and Kevin Williams; brothers Joe Clark and Harley Bailey; sister, Antoinette. Services will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with a Viewing at 10:30 AM and a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place following at Terrace Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital in her name or John Hagee ministry Sanctuary of Hope. Please sign Louise's online tribute at
Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2019