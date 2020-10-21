1/1
Laura Pirrotta
Laura Lee Pirrotta



Our Beloved, Laura Lee Pirrotta, 81, passed away peacefully at home.

She is preceded in death by her father Alfred, mother Molly, sisters Patsy and Martha, brother Allen, and son Dave. She is survived by husband Stuart, daughter Marleen and husband Winston, grandson Danny and great- grandson Brody, grandson Chad and wife Kenji, granddaughter Brandy and great-grandson Johnny, and

great- granddaughters Emilina and Jeweliana and son Ken. She is also survived by, step daughter Eileen and grandson Steven and wife Rachel and great-granddaughter Madeline, and grandson Brian, step daughter Darla and husband Lee, granddaughter Nicole and husband Kalani and step great-grandson Michael and great-grandsons Mason and Jaxson, granddaughters Megan & Ashley.

She was born in Irlanger Kentucky and moved to Silver City New Mexico at the age of four where she grew up. She worked at GTE Lenkurt and Siemens. She was an avid Square Dancer, Round Dancer, Line Dancer and Clogger. She enjoyed RVing, camping and traveling. She was active in the Red Hats and Church Sew & Sews. She was the Neighborhood Block Captain for years. She attended Los Altos Christian Church.

A private viewing will take place Friday at Riverside Funeral Home

505-764-9663 considering COVID-19 Restrictions. Life Celebration will be held at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
