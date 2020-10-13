1/1
Laura Winland
Laura Jean Winland



Laura Jean Winland Passed away on Sept. 11 2020. She was preceded in death by her Mother Helen Arnold, her Father Francis Arnold, her Brother Allen Arnold and her Sister Margie Bowersock and her husband of 67 years Allan Tomas Winland.

Laura was a farm girl born and raised in Ohio. She meet and Married Allan Winland in Ohio. She had two beautiful Daughters Debra S. Winland and Cynthia L. Winland who survive her.

She loved to quilt and sew. She planted a garden every year and canned green beans, tomatoes and sometimes pickles. Laura was a Stay at Home Mon but she would work outside the home. She took care of her Family. When her Mom got Cancer, Laura took care of her and after her Mother died she took care of her Father until he died.

In 1997 Laura and Allen Winland Moved to New Mexico to be near their Daughters. Allen died on May 19th 2020 and Laura died on Sept. 11th 2020 just three months and 22 days apart. They both will be missed.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
