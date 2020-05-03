Laurel Mellon
Laurel Mellon



Laurel Mellon, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a loving sister, aunt, and a well-respected Albuquerque businesswoman. Laurel is survived by her siblings, Dean Jordan, Edward Jordan, and Jay Jordan. She leaves behind a loving group of nieces, nephews, and cousins that will miss her dearly. Laurel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Peter Mellon; younger brother, Jack Jordan; mother, Gladys Jordan; and her father, Allen Schwartz.

In lieu of flowers, she would love for you to donate to your favorite animal charity. Please visit our online guestbook for Laurel at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
