Laurel MellonLaurel Mellon, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a loving sister, aunt, and a well-respected Albuquerque businesswoman. Laurel is survived by her siblings, Dean Jordan, Edward Jordan, and Jay Jordan. She leaves behind a loving group of nieces, nephews, and cousins that will miss her dearly. Laurel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Peter Mellon; younger brother, Jack Jordan; mother, Gladys Jordan; and her father, Allen Schwartz.In lieu of flowers, she would love for you to donate to your favorite animal charity. Please visit our online guestbook for Laurel at www.FrenchFunerals.com