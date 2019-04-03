Laurence Ray Manuelito Jr.

Laurence Ray Manuelito Jr.



Laurence Ray

Manuelito Jr.

"Larry love," 48, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on March 27, 2019.

Larry was born in Ganado, AZ,

and grew up in

Albuquerque,

NM. He

graduated

from La Cueva

High School.

Then went on to attend college at University of New Mexico and Scottsdale Culinary Institute. Larry was married to Christi Bonner Manuelito for 24 years. He worked as a personal chef for local professional athletes and an executive chef for sports stadiums. He enjoyed baseball, golf, his dogs, the great outdoors and was passionate about cooking. He loved to laugh and adored his sons.

Larry is survived by wife:

Christi Bonner Manuelito,

sons: Laurence Ray III,

Jett Gregory Manuelito,

parents: Laurence Ray SR, Kathryn Diane Manuelito, Siblings: Donovan Paul Manuelito,

Shannon

Manuelito-Allison, many

nieces & nephews and other family & friends. Larry is preceded in

death by his

grandparents Clarence D.

Toledo, Sr, Nina Lydia Toledo,

Jeanette

Manuelito and Great Aunt

Amy Rose Pinto.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.

To honor Larry's fierce love for his sons, if you prefer, in lieu of cards, flowers and gifts, the family requests donations to his boy's memorial fund.

https://www.gofundme.com/

larrys-love-for-his-boys-fund



Condolences may be

expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
