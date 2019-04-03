Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Laurence Ray Manuelito Jr.Laurence RayManuelito Jr."Larry love," 48, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on March 27, 2019.Larry was born in Ganado, AZ,and grew up inAlbuquerque,NM. Hegraduatedfrom La CuevaHigh School.Then went on to attend college at University of New Mexico and Scottsdale Culinary Institute. Larry was married to Christi Bonner Manuelito for 24 years. He worked as a personal chef for local professional athletes and an executive chef for sports stadiums. He enjoyed baseball, golf, his dogs, the great outdoors and was passionate about cooking. He loved to laugh and adored his sons.Larry is survived by wife:Christi Bonner Manuelito,sons: Laurence Ray III,Jett Gregory Manuelito,parents: Laurence Ray SR, Kathryn Diane Manuelito, Siblings: Donovan Paul Manuelito,ShannonManuelito-Allison, manynieces & nephews and other family & friends. Larry is preceded indeath by hisgrandparents Clarence D.Toledo, Sr, Nina Lydia Toledo,JeanetteManuelito and Great AuntAmy Rose Pinto.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.To honor Larry's fierce love for his sons, if you prefer, in lieu of cards, flowers and gifts, the family requests donations to his boy's memorial fund.larrys-love-for-his-boys-fundCondolences may beexpressed at Funeral Home Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

4800 East Indian School Rd.

Phoenix , AZ 85018

(602) 840-5600

