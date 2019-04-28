Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Rosary
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM
FRENCH - Lomas
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM
The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church
11401 Indian School Road NE
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM
American Legion Post 49
1007 Central Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM
Lauriano Lujan Obituary
Lauriano (Larry) Lujan



Lauriano (Larry) Lujan, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Santa Fe, NM to Tobias Lujan and Gomancinda Montoya, who

preceded him in death. Larry fought in the Korean War and is a decorated veteran that received the Purple Heart Medal. Larry was the first solider to return from combat and a parade was given in Santa Fe in his honor. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Lujan; sons, Larry and Lonnie Lujan; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his wife, Viola Lujan that passed away in December 2018 and daughter, Trinnie Lujan-Gutierrez.

Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. He will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery after services. A reception to celebrate his life will be held 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 49, 11007 Central Ave NE, Alb, NM. All of those who were privileged to know Larry are welcome to attend and join his family and friends to celebrate his life and legacy. Please visit our online guestbook for Larry at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
