LaVern Bains DeLong

Obituary
LaVern Bains DeLong





LaVern Bains

DeLong born

December 31,

1946 in Coleman, Texas to Lanie

Mae Bains and

Leland Elvin

Bains passed

away peacefully

in Angel Fire on June 18, 2019.

She was a loving wife and

mother, private

pilot, instructor, traveler,

seamstress, florist, genealogist, and self-taught on

computers.

LaVern is survived by

her husband of 41 years,

Bill DeLong, daughter



Shawn

Wayman of

Albuquerque, son

Brian of Arlington VA, grandchildren, sister Linda of Houston, brother Jerry of

San Antonio, and

preceded in

death by brother Troy. She's

grateful for donations to your local DNA cancer research, suicide prevention and mental health centers, and Mountain Home

Hospice

www.mtnhomehealth.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 22, 2019
