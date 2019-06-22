LaVern Bains DeLong
LaVern Bains
DeLong born
December 31,
1946 in Coleman, Texas to Lanie
Mae Bains and
Leland Elvin
Bains passed
away peacefully
in Angel Fire on June 18, 2019.
She was a loving wife and
mother, private
pilot, instructor, traveler,
seamstress, florist, genealogist, and self-taught on
computers.
LaVern is survived by
her husband of 41 years,
Bill DeLong, daughter
Shawn
Wayman of
Albuquerque, son
Brian of Arlington VA, grandchildren, sister Linda of Houston, brother Jerry of
San Antonio, and
preceded in
death by brother Troy. She's
grateful for donations to your local DNA cancer research, suicide prevention and mental health centers, and Mountain Home
Hospice
www.mtnhomehealth.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 22, 2019