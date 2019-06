Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVern P. Weyer. View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Risen Savior Catholic Church 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LaVern P. WeyerLaVern P. Weyer age 83, passedaway on Thursday June 20, 2019 in TorC, NewMexico. He wasborn on Decem-ber 26, 1935 inMenomoneeFalls, WI. Lavernmarried JoanneFrank on November 22, 1958 married for 51 years. He loved to travel andspend time at his home in Elephant Butte. LaVernwas preceded in death by his wife Joanne and daughter Cynthia. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was survived by his brother Norbert Weyer and wife Marion in Hubertus, WI. His four children; Daniel Weyer, Donna Alexanderand husbandGary, DavidWeyer, and PaulWeyer and wifeAmy; grandchil-dren, LanceAlexander,Angela Weyerand companionJake Burgess,Alex Weyer,Andrew Weyerand wife Jorie,Danika MartinJames Weyer andwife Shandi, VictoriaWeyer,great-grandchildren; HaileyWeyer, Devon Weyer andMaxwell Alice Burgess.A Mass of ChristianBurial will take placeMonday July 1, 2019 at10:00 a.m. at Risen SaviorCatholic Church, 7701Wyoming Blvd NE. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 26, 2019

