Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne Helen Steven. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-1188 Send Flowers Obituary

LaVerne Helen Steven







LaVerne Helen



Steven passed



away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the age of



90 years in



Albuquerque,



NM. Born May



12, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Helen and Frank.



LaVerne will



be lovely remembered by her sister Jeanette; her children, Federico (Olga), Cristina, Alejandra (Manuel), and



Victoria (Brian); grandchildren, Patricia, Claudia



(Israel), Leticia (Pablo),



VerÃ³nica, Andres,



H-TubtÃºn, and Ana; and great grandson, Luca.



During her youth, she acted with the Milwaukee Players Theatre and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. In 1954 she moved to Mexico where she married and had four children. She moved back to Milwaukee in 1982, graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1987 and worked for several



non-profits institutions in



Milwaukee and Waukesha. In 2003 she retired and moved to Albuquerque, NM, to be close to family.



LaVerne had a



love for books,



theatre, films



and singing, and



throughout her life she was member of choirs. Her strong commitment for bettering her community and for social justice causes lead her during her retirement to continue volunteering. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and groups in



which she participated.



A celebration of LaVerne's life will be held August 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle



Blvd NE, Albuquerque,



NM 87110



To view information or



leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



LaVerne Helen StevenLaVerne HelenSteven passedaway peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the age of90 years inAlbuquerque,NM. Born May12, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Helen and Frank.LaVerne willbe lovely remembered by her sister Jeanette; her children, Federico (Olga), Cristina, Alejandra (Manuel), andVictoria (Brian); grandchildren, Patricia, Claudia(Israel), Leticia (Pablo),VerÃ³nica, Andres,H-TubtÃºn, and Ana; and great grandson, Luca.During her youth, she acted with the Milwaukee Players Theatre and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. In 1954 she moved to Mexico where she married and had four children. She moved back to Milwaukee in 1982, graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1987 and worked for severalnon-profits institutions inMilwaukee and Waukesha. In 2003 she retired and moved to Albuquerque, NM, to be close to family.LaVerne had alove for books,theatre, filmsand singing, andthroughout her life she was member of choirs. Her strong commitment for bettering her community and for social justice causes lead her during her retirement to continue volunteering. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and groups inwhich she participated.A celebration of LaVerne's life will be held August 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 CarlisleBlvd NE, Albuquerque,NM 87110To view information orleave a condolence please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close