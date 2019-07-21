LaVerne Helen Steven
LaVerne Helen
Steven passed
away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the age of
90 years in
Albuquerque,
NM. Born May
12, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Helen and Frank.
LaVerne will
be lovely remembered by her sister Jeanette; her children, Federico (Olga), Cristina, Alejandra (Manuel), and
Victoria (Brian); grandchildren, Patricia, Claudia
(Israel), Leticia (Pablo),
VerÃ³nica, Andres,
H-TubtÃºn, and Ana; and great grandson, Luca.
During her youth, she acted with the Milwaukee Players Theatre and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. In 1954 she moved to Mexico where she married and had four children. She moved back to Milwaukee in 1982, graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1987 and worked for several
non-profits institutions in
Milwaukee and Waukesha. In 2003 she retired and moved to Albuquerque, NM, to be close to family.
LaVerne had a
love for books,
theatre, films
and singing, and
throughout her life she was member of choirs. Her strong commitment for bettering her community and for social justice causes lead her during her retirement to continue volunteering. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and groups in
which she participated.
A celebration of LaVerne's life will be held August 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle
Blvd NE, Albuquerque,
NM 87110
To view information or
leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019