LaVerne Helen Steven

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM
87110
(505)-884-1188
Obituary
LaVerne Helen Steven



LaVerne Helen

Steven passed

away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the age of

90 years in

Albuquerque,

NM. Born May

12, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Helen and Frank.

LaVerne will

be lovely remembered by her sister Jeanette; her children, Federico (Olga), Cristina, Alejandra (Manuel), and

Victoria (Brian); grandchildren, Patricia, Claudia

(Israel), Leticia (Pablo),

VerÃ³nica, Andres,

H-TubtÃºn, and Ana; and great grandson, Luca.

During her youth, she acted with the Milwaukee Players Theatre and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. In 1954 she moved to Mexico where she married and had four children. She moved back to Milwaukee in 1982, graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1987 and worked for several

non-profits institutions in

Milwaukee and Waukesha. In 2003 she retired and moved to Albuquerque, NM, to be close to family.

LaVerne had a

love for books,

theatre, films

and singing, and

throughout her life she was member of choirs. Her strong commitment for bettering her community and for social justice causes lead her during her retirement to continue volunteering. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and groups in

which she participated.

A celebration of LaVerne's life will be held August 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle

Blvd NE, Albuquerque,

NM 87110

To view information or

leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019
