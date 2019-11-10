Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence (Larry) Anderson







December 31, 1951 - November 2, 2019



Larry Anderson, originally from Minneapolis, MN, passed away on November 2nd in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He had a long and varied career as an electrical engineer working on complex technical issues in the research environment in a variety of programs. He spent a combined 37 years working for Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM; and prior to that in technical support to the U.S. National Laboratories in Las Vegas, Nevada. His accomplishments at Sandia included design and prototype builds for weapons testers, microsystems for prosthetic limbs, field sensors and survey logging for methane detection, real-time brain wave monitoring for epileptic seizures, and temperature control circuits and system for Micro-chemlab on a chip. Larry held two U.S. patents.



From 1989 to 1998, Larry worked at EG&G and Ktech Corporation In Albuquerque, NM and supported Sandia National Laboratories with both mechanical and electrical instrumentation systems for the "Z" and Saturn accelerators.



Larry also worked for EG&G in Las Vegas, Nevada from 1981 to 1989 where he served as a member of the Nuclear Emergency Search Team (NEST); and as an instrumentation specialist for the Underground Nuclear Testing Program.



Larry's education included a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography, Remote Sensing and Cartography from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and a Master of Science degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering (MSEE) from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque. His thesis paper was "Micosystems Design for Instrumenting the Dynamic Socket for Prosthetic Limbs."



Larry loved vintage muscle cars and enjoyed Barrett Jackson auto shows. His other interests included rock and roll music, dancing, and being a Big Brother as part of Big Brothers of New Mexico.



Larry was much loved and is survived by his daughter Carly J. Anderson and his sisters Jade Winter and Jeanette Norte, as well as a wide group of friends and colleagues, who he greatly valued.



