Lawrence Ayon



1956-2020







Lawrence Ayon, age 66, passed away on Nov 12, 2020. Lawrence was born June 16, 1954 in Walsenburg, Colorado to Conrado and Teresita Ayon.



Lawrence is survived by his son Eddie and daughter-in-law Adriane, daughter Valarie and son-in-law Jon, granddaughters Kayla (husband Dusty) and Sophia, grandsons Isaiah, Joshua, and Jonathan, great-grandson Colton and great-granddaughter Kimber, sisters Martha De La Torre (husband Jimmy), Joanne Saenz, and brother Gilbert Ayon. Mother of his children and friend, Georgia Gallegos and her husband Martin. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who love him dearly.





