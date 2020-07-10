1/1
Lawrence D. Cimino
Lawrence D. Cimino



In memory of Lawrence D. Cimino who passed away on June 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diana D. Cimino of Albuquerque, his brothers Ron Cimino and wife Ginger of Sugarland, TX, Al Cimino and wife Barbara of Kihei, HI, Dan Cimino and wife Rhonda of Tijeras , NM, his sons Greg Cimino of Albuquerque, Buz Cimino of Albuquerque, Tim and wife Theresa of Albuquerque, step-son Mark Martinez and wife Carol of Des Moines, IA, step-daughter Monica Davis and husband Robin of Albuquerque, 6 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, 7 great grandchildren. Lawrence will be remembered for his kind and generous personality and great sense of humor. Lawrence was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Private services were held, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
