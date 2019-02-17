Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence H. Peterson. View Sign









Lawrence H. Peterson, age 88, born in Cloquet, Minnesota and resident of Cubero, New Mexico passed away in Albuquerque, Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Mr. Peterson is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Lucy Peterson (Velasquez); six children, Edith Steele and husband, Byron, Ingrid Harvey and husband, Bruce, Lawrence Peterson and wife, Susan, John Peterson, Felecia Senti and fiance, Gary Trudeau, Mellisa Peterson; sister, Charlotte Mattson; fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as many uncles, nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.



Born in 1931 to Herman and Edith (Oman) Peterson, Mr. Peterson was raised in Barnum, Minnesota, graduated from Barnum High School and served in the United States Army. He moved to New Mexico in the early 1950's to work in the Uranium Industry as a Surface Driller and an underground Electrician. Mr. Peterson and his wife, Lucy owned and operated the Dixie Bar in Budville for years. Mr. Peterson was well known to local residents and befriended many visitors passing through the area. He touched the lives of many and was the first to answer a call for help.



Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, Cubero, New Mexico; with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A final visitation will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. also at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, Cubero, New Mexico, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Cubero Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Lawrence requested that a donation be made in his name to Our Lady of Light Church, PO Box 104, Cubero, NM 87014 or to St. Joseph Mission School, PO Box 370, San Fidel, NM 87048



Pallbearers will be Anya Cruz, L. Thomas Peterson, Tristan Harvey, Eldon Pete Peterson, Thor Peterson, Eleanor Steele. Honorary Pallbearers will be Julie, Curtis, Forrest, Ron, Holly, Michela, Jea and Jeffery.



