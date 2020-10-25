1/1
Lawrence Joy
Lawrence N. Joy



Lawrence N. Joy, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Lawrence is survived by his beloved wife, Dorota. He is also survived by his mother, Kathryn; his father, Philip; sister, Carolyn, brother-in-law, nephew, and niece.

Lawrence was always upbeat, fun, loyal, supportive. He loved golf, Bruce Springsteen, drinking beer, and making pizza. He worked hard with Domino's BAM/Team Bailey as VP of Marketing and Event Coordinator. He was instrumental in raising money for people in need.

Lawrence was also active with the Las Cruces Running Club, providing encouragement, event planning, and his voice over the loud speaker calling out names. His running friends have set up a Go Fund Me page -

gofundme.com/f/Remembering-Lawrence-Joy.

The family will hold a private memorial service at First United Methodist, Albuquerque.

Lawrence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
