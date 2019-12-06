Lawrence Karbowski

Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW 6216
2631 Bridge Blvd. SW
View Map
Obituary
Lawrence Robert Karbowski





Lawrence Robert Karbowski, "Ski", 70, succumbed to his 2-yr battle with cancer on Dec.1. Ski was a 20-year Air Force veteran, retiring from KAFB contractor services 2 years ago. Survived by his wife, Patricia Martin-Karbowski, 3 sisters, and 1 brother. This kind and loving man will be missed. Cremation has taken place at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd. NE. Reception at 6216, 2631 Bridge Blvd. SW, Friday, Dec. 6, 1:00-4:00 p.m. Full obituary at www.riversidefunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
