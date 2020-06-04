Lawrence Moya







On Monday, May 25, 2020, God brought Lawrence A. Moya, 52, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, and friend to his eternal resting place after losing the battle to endocarditis.



Lawrence worked as an E15 Building Maintenance Coordinator for the City of Albuquerque. He enjoyed learning and growing his skills and abilities. Lawrence had a way of captivating a person's attention through his ability to story-tell. He had a witty sense of humor that had you rolling with laughter.



Growing up Lawrence spent his days strolling the streets and ditches in the South Valley, he was a feisty firecracker, ready to arm wrestle his way through the night. He had a way with his words to lift you up and inspire you to reach your dreams. He was a protector and provider. He had bear hugs and a smile to brighten your darkest days.



Lawrence adored, cherished, and loved his wife Luanna. He was proud of his kids and grandchildren. He had a deep love and passion for life and God.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ernesto; sister Amelia and Antoniette. He is survived by his wife, Luanna; children, grandchildren, his mother Dora, and his siblings.



Due to current world circumstances, services are limited to 150 people. To maximize the opportunity to pay your respects we are limiting the service to adults only. The immediate family will take priority seating. We hope you can open your heart and understand the sad times we are currently having to navigate and accommodate. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



Memorial Gathering | Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 9:00 AM Holy Family Church | 562 Atrisco Dr. SW | Albuquerque, NM





