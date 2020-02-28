Lawrence "Larry" Navarro
Lawrence "Larry" Navarro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, while surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by wife, Louise. He is survived by two daughters, Janet Mares and husband Ronnie, Victoria Navarro and Edmund Perea; grandchildren, Lauren "Punkie" Sosa and husband Carlos, Leanne "Budge" Mares, Nicholas Boynton and wife Kristin, Abigail "Popsi" Boynton; one great-grandson; and little buddy, Mateo. Also surviving are sisters, Caroline Luna and Irene Romero; brothers, Tony Navarro and George Navarro and wife Tomasita; special friend, Helen Pena; and other numerous relatives and friends. Larry will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Services will be conducted Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 Fourth St., NW, Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 28, 2020