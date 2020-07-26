1/1
Lawrence R. Turano
Lawrence R. Turano "Larry" (87). Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on 7/15/2020. He proceeded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lenora Turano.He served as a member of First United Methodist Church and sung in the Chancel choir since 1957. The family has chosen to postpone services until further notice so we can all gather safely. A proper funeral service and burial with all family and friends in attendance will be at a later date.Please call 505-385-0043 or mail a request to 1700 Pitt St. NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 to be informed of the future service details.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
