Lawrence T. ZezzaLawrence T. Zezza, 76, "Butch" to the world, was the best husband, dad, grandpapa, and friend to everyone. A large and loving family, whom he adored with abandon, surrounded his beautiful life. A dedicated Packers fan that was most proud of his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 46 years of service to his country through both military and civil service.He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Karen (Jay), Bob (Jen), Gina (Craig); his grandchildren, Nikki (Christian), Alex, Erin, Rena, Alex, Emma, Dylan; and his great- grandchildren, Maya and Bailey. All who knew him will dearly miss him.Due to the coronavirus, a small family service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 with interment following at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Lawrence at www.FrenchFunerals.com