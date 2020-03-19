Lawrence T. Zezza
Lawrence T. Zezza, 76, "Butch" to the world, was the best husband, dad, grandpapa, and friend to everyone. A large and loving family, whom he adored with abandon, surrounded his beautiful life. A dedicated Packers fan that was most proud of his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 46 years of service to his country through both military and civil service.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Karen (Jay), Bob (Jen), Gina (Craig); his grandchildren, Nikki (Christian), Alex, Erin, Rena, Alex, Emma, Dylan; and his great- grandchildren, Maya and Bailey. All who knew him will dearly miss him.
Due to the coronavirus, a small family service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 with interment following at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Lawrence at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 19, 2020