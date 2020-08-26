1/1
Lawrence V. Apodaca
Lawrence V. Apodaca



Born Feb. 3rd, 1947, passed away on August 17th, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his sister Theresa

Gonzales, niece Mary Helen Olguin, her husband Albert

Olguin, two great nephews Frank and Joseph Olguin.

We will celebrate Lawrence life with a

Mass to be held on August 28th at 9:00 a.m. at

St. Theresa Church at 4234 Fourth Street NW 87107. Honorary Pall bearers will be Frank and Joseph Olguin, Floyd Chavez, Albert Olguin, Raymond Perea, James Herrera. Funeral Services will be held at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
