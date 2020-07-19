Lawton F. Miller







Lawton F. Miller, age 86, of Buckhead, Georgia, formerly of Albuquerque, New Mexico went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020. He was born on November 19, 1933 in Scott, Georgia, to James T. Miller, Jr. and Alma Stewart Miller. Lawton was the second of six children.



Lawton was an outdoorsman and skilled rifleman. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing throughout his life. He had numerous trips to parts of New Mexico, Wyoming and Alaska to fish and hunt.



Lawton served in the US Army and was stationed in Braunschweig, Germany. He then graduated from Southern Technical Institute in Chamblee, Georgia with a degree in Electrical Technology. After graduating he begin working at Sandia National Laboratories in Los Alamos, New Mexico. He advanced to a Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff of the Advanced Systems Development Division and retired after 32 years. After retiring he moved back to Georgia to be close to his family and lived on Lake Oconee where he could fish and enjoy the outdoors.



He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Shaffer Miller of the home; sisters, Carolyn (Ron) Kidwell of Charlotte, NC; Sandy (John) Sindell of Rock Hill, SC; brother, Thomas Miller of Covington, GA; step-son, Mark Shaffer of Athens, GA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 47 years, Roylene Pope Miller; son, Richard L. Miller; brothers, Lewis Miller and Andy Miller; nephew, James S. Miller.



Funeral services with military honors will be held at A. E. Carter Funeral Home, 1670 Atlanta Hwy, Madison, GA on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Mrs. Sandy Sindell will officiate. Social distancing will be observed. Interment to be held at a later date at Piney Mount Cemetery, Wrightsville, GA. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Ct., Social Circle, GA, 30025 or Piney Mount United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, 2973 Idyllwild Dr, Wrightsville, GA, 31096.





