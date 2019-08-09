Lazarita Serna

Obituary
Lazarita Serna



Lazarita I. Serna

(Padilla) age 74,

lifelong resident of Albuquerque,

passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Mrs. Serna is survived by her children, Richard Serna Jr. and companion, Laurie Silva, Pam Serna and husband, Armando Lucero, Angela Mendoza

and companion, Juan

Hernandez-Garcia,

Domieann Gallegos and husband, Ruben; brother, Carmel Padilla Jr. and wife, Elizabeth; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members and friends. Mrs. Serna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Serna Sr.; parents, Carmel Sr. and Isabel Padilla; sisters, Domie Sanchez and Rosemary Valdez.

A visitation will be

Monday, August 12,

2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at

Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old

Coors Dr. SW,

with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.; A final

visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from

8:30 a.m. until

9:00 a.m. at Saint Anne Catholic

Church,

1400 Arenal Rd. SW with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ruben Gallegos, Dominic Jones, Juan Hernandez-Garcia, Jayson Mendoza, Frances Serna and Isaiah Lucero. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carmel Padilla Jr. and Albert (Sonny) Lopez.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
