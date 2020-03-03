Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leah Kesner. View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 PM B'nai Israel 4401 Indian School Rd NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leah Kesner







Leah Kesner, age 95, resident of Albuquerque for 61 years, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born on Saturday, November 8, 1924, in Syracuse, NY. Leah is survived by her sons, Alan Kesner, David Kesner and his wife, Kathi, and Ben and his wife, Mary; five grandchildren, Zachary, Rebecca, Jacob, Michael, and Daniel; two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Hailey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell, in 2013; her brother, Shepard; and her sister, Naomi. Leah graduated from Syracuse University. She met her future husband at a dance at the University, and they married in 1947. Leah's life included dancing, piano, swimming, family, and Judaism. She and Mitchell moved their young family to Albuquerque, NM in 1959 from Boston, MA. She was a long-time member of Congregation B'nai Israel and was past president of Sisterhood, including "Woman of the Year." During her last years the family met at her house for "Beers with Bubbe" on Friday evenings. She enjoyed these times with her family. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 3:00



p.m. at B'nai Israel, 4401 Indian School Rd NE, 87110, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Leah at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



