Leaha Danielle Orosco
Leaha Danielle Orosco, Age 32, entered into the light on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born in Lubbock, TX on September 23, 1987.
Her smile lit up a room and she always had her jokes to make people laugh.
Leaha is survived by father, Daniel and wife, Evelyn Orosco; mother, Wanda Aldridge; daughters, Alexus Ramirez, Angelique Ramirez, Annalise Belloc; siblings, Ashley Lopez, Troy Orosco, Danny Orosco, Bobbi Aguilar, Susan Gonzales.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:30-3:00 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary~Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW.
