Leaha Danielle OroscoLeaha Danielle Orosco, Age 32, entered into the light on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born in Lubbock, TX on September 23, 1987.Her smile lit up a room and she always had her jokes to make people laugh.Leaha is survived by father, Daniel and wife, Evelyn Orosco; mother, Wanda Aldridge; daughters, Alexus Ramirez, Angelique Ramirez, Annalise Belloc; siblings, Ashley Lopez, Troy Orosco, Danny Orosco, Bobbi Aguilar, Susan Gonzales.A Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:30-3:00 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary~Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW.