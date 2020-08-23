Lee A. Woodward







Dr. Lee A. Woodward died in Albuquerque, NM on August 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Lee was born in Omaha, Nebraska on April 22, 1931. He moved to Missoula, Montana with his parents Lumen (Pude) and Ellen (Hutch) Woodward and his two older two sisters, Jacque and Ann, at the age of seven. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1949 and then went to the University of Montana in Bozeman where he earned an undergraduate degree in business. He was commissioned into the Army on October 14, 1953 and served in the 2nd Armored Division until January 13, 1956. After leaving the Army, Lee used the GI Bill to complete a bachelor's and a master's degree in geology at Montana State University in Missoula. He was awarded his doctorate in geology in 1962 at the University of Washington and upon graduation he took a teaching position at Olympic College in Bremerton, Washington. Very soon after, he accepted a position at the University of New Mexico where he taught until his retirement in 1997. He continued at UNM as a Senior Research Professor and went to his office on a regular basis until 2008. During his tenure at UNM, Lee took great pleasure in his field work in the Sierra Nacimiento and the Jemez mountains and especially working with his graduate students, many of whom remained in close contact with Lee. In 1998 he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Montana and in 1990 became an Honorary Member of the New Mexico Geological Society.



Lee and Katie met by chance while still in high school but began dating several years later while they were attending the university in Missoula. They were married in December of 1952 and one year later, they were on their way to Germany for the next three years. Many of their lasting friendships were formed during this time. Once they returned to the States, they lived in several places around the West including, kMontana, Washington, Nevada, Wyoming and finally New Mexico. After they settled in Albuquerque in 1964, the family continued to spend summers in Lewistown, Montana at "the cabin" and later at "the condo".



Lee is survived by Katie and their children and grandchildren, Leslie Woodward and her husband Tim and their children Patrick and Brian; Ann and Paul Bockus and her cat Thomas; Joe and Liz Woodward and their children Savannah (Ben) and Mac; and Madeline Woodward and her children Kathleen and Anne. Lee's ashes will be placed in the cemetery in Neihart, Montana in the heart of the Little Belt Mountains. This will increase the population of the town to 52. Gold, silver, sapphires, zinc, and amethyst were all mined there, and it is one of three places in the world where Neihart quartzite is found. This may have influenced his choice.



If you are so inclined, you may make a donation to the Lewistown City Library (710 West Main Street, Lewistown, MT 59457) in lieu of flowers. Lee would be happy to know that the gift of reading continues. A



celebration of life may be held at a later time.







One ship drives east and another drives west



With the selfsame winds that blow



'tis the set of the sails



And not the gales



-Which tells us the way to go.



Like the winds of the sea and the ways of fate,



As we voyage along through life:



'tis the set of the soul



That decides its goal,



And not the calm or the strife.



-Ella Wheeler Wilcox





