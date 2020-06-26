Leo George D'AmourLeo George D'Amour, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Leo was born in Lowell, MA, in 1927. His parents were of French-Canadian descent, and he was the youngest of seven children. He joined the Navy in 1945 and was an Aviation Radio Man. He earned the World War II Victory Medal and the American Area Campaign Medal. Following his service, he started a road trip from the West Coast heading back home to Massachusetts when his car broke down near Santa Fe, NM. Enchanted with New Mexico and the promise it held for him, Leo enrolled at St. Michael's College and received a bachelor's degree in chemistry. During his college years, he met his beloved, Cecelia, and the two wed in 1952. They had five children, Louise, Greg, Chris, Ralph, and Ronald.Leo and Cecelia moved to Albuquerque in 1953. He worked as a Chemist at the New Mexico Highway Department, followed by ACF, and later General Electric, where he was responsible for the quality control of the metal used in the General Electric aircraft engines. Leo retired in 1989, after which they enjoyed a road trip across country and an excursion to Europe. He continued to be actively involved in their church, Our Lady of Fatima Church. Leo was involved in a variety of ministries to include The Holy Name Society, The Christian Family Movement (CFM), and coordinated the efforts for the Active Adults in the parish. In June 2020, Leo and Cecelia celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.Leo is survived by his wife, Cecelia; his children, Louise Turner (Larry), Greg D'Amour (Melanie), Ralph D'Amour (June), Ron D'Amour (Katrina); grandchildren, Kyle Turner (Kristin), Brent Turner (Mandie), Shane D'Amour, Dustin Sartin (Anna), Vanessa McDonald, Leo D'Amour (Alysha), Melodie D'Amour, Renee D'Amour Carmichael (Jesse), Kelly D'Amour (Logan), Kyle Jenkins, Allison Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Abigail Hope Turner, Siena Grace Turner, Armina D'Amour, Ari D'Amour, and Ashley Galicia (Cesar). Leo was preceded in death by his son, Chris D'Amour; his parents, Joseph Donat and Mathilda Theriault D'Amour; and his siblings, Roland, Roger, Jeanette, Simone, Sister Mary Martina (Doris), Gerry D'Amour.A private family Service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date when the threat of Covid-19 decreases allowing extended family and friends to celebrate Leo's life.Memorial contributions may be made to Casa Angelica, 5629 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Leo's family wishes to express their gratitude to the amazing staff at the Woodmark of Uptown for their compassion and excellent care throughout Leo's short illness along with Corus Health.The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed/recorded for extended family and friends. Please visit our online guestbook for Leo at