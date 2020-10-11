Lee Larson

Lee A. LarsonLee A. Larson, 81, of Rio Rancho, NM, passed peacefully on October 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He grew up in Marquette, KS, went to college in Lindsborg, KS, and taught in McDonald, KS before beginning his career with Alliance Insurance Companies in Topeka, KS. With Alliance, he would spend 10 years In Chillicothe, MO, 3 years in the home office in McPherson, KS and transferred to New Mexico in 1985. Lee was a Mason in good standing for over 50 years.He was active in Kiwanis in a number of cities, including past president in the Rio Rancho chapter. He was an active member of a number of insurance related organizations through his affiliation with Alliance and Pioneer General. He was active in a number of Methodist churches, he was an avid reader and woodworker, and enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and photography.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet, of the home, his son-in-law and daughter, F. Edward and LaDonna Pigg, and grandchildren Robert and Claire, all of Raytown, MO. He is also survived by two brothers, three sisters-in-law, and nine nieces and nephews and their families.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Bernalillo United Methodist Church, 136 W. Calle Don Andres, Bernalillo, NM 87004. Lee was the first to contribute to their stained glass window fund, and the family would like to see that come to fruition.Services will be held in the Sarah Chapel of the Daniels Family Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. More information can be found at