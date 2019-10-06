|
|
Leland Leroy Pierce
Leland Leroy Pierce, 89, beloved father, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, September 20, 2019. He entered this world on Sunday, April 13, 1930, in Nelsonville, OH, born to Leland Stanford and Gladys Pierce, brother to Betty, Martha and Raymond "Duke" Pierce. He is survived by his son, Leland Justin Stanford Pierce. After a stellar high school athletic career for Nelsonville High School Leland entered the Air Force and was transferred to Albuquerque in 1951 and it was there he made his home. He married his wife, Jeanne VanAllen, in 1953 and shared over 43 years together before she passed on in 1996, having the one son, also Leland. He was employed for over 35 years with Sandia Laboratories, holding a variety of positions there. He was also an avid sports official, serving as a starter in track and field and referee in basketball but his true love was walking out onto the high school fields with his fellow officials as a football referee, often traveling to various parts of the state such as Santa Rosa, Cuba, and Corona, as well as many games in Albuquerque. He loved animals, he and his wife Jeanne breeding cats at one point, and he always looked forward to attending his high school reunion in Ohio, last attending his 70th in 2018. He and his son enjoyed traveling to sporting events to support the Lobos and liked to make fish laugh by trying to catch them, often up at Cooper's Ranch near Chama, NM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at FRENCH-University Reception Center at 10:00 a.m. Another Celebration will take place in May of 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion (www.legion.org/) or the Animal Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org). Please visit our online guestbook for Leland at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019