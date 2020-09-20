Lell May Charlton ArasimLell MayCharlton Arasim, born November 4, 1923 to William Henry and Irene (Dura) in Michigan Center, MI passed away peacefully at Morningstar Assisted Living in Rio Rancho, NM on Monday, September 14, 2020. Lell was just shy of her 97th birthday. Due to Covid-19 restrictions her family only had window visits until the final week of her life. Her children and other family members were allowed to visit in her apartment.Lell was an only child and grew up during the depression in Michigan Center, MI. Her father died when she was just 10 years old. She was named after her Aunt Lell of Detroit. This aunt provided much of the household necessities as well as having "little Lell" visit Detroit in the summers. Lell married her high school sweetheart John Arasim in 1944. They started their lives in rural Michigan and had 5 children. Technology advanced (John was an engineer) and a job opportunity arose in Albuquerque, NM. They packed up the family in 1962 and moved to southwest. Lell was a stay at home mom but in the 70's she decided to go to college. She graduated from the University of Albuquerque with a business degree at the age of 55. Lell and John vacationed in Durango, CO and owned a condo there for a while.Lell enjoyed her grandchildren and was very involved in their lives. In later years Lell and John moved to an independent living facility but after John passed away, she moved to assisted living. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, William.Lell is survived by her children, Theresa (Carl) Craig of Bayfield, CO, Barbara (Malcolm) Fowler of Espanola, NM, Charles "Chuck" Arasim of Rio Rancho, NM, and Christine (Lee) Butler of Albuquerque, NM; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Please visit our online guest book for Lell at