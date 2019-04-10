Lena Paiz
Lena Paiz, Age 89, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by husband, Sam Paiz and son, George Paiz. Lena is survived by her children, Frances Paiz, Juanita Padilla and husband, Jimmy, Phillip Paiz and fiancee, Rosa Sanchez; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister, Josie Castillo and husband, Leo. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd. SW, with Interment to follow at Pajarito Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Padilla, Phillip Paiz Jr., Dominic Paiz, Luke Padilla, Sammy Padilla and Jacob Paiz. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 10, 2019