Leo A. Brannan











Pastor Leo A. Brannan went to his heavenly home on Saturday May 02, 2020. Leo spent his life selflessly serving God and others less fortunate. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Brannan, his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and mother. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard. Leo will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store