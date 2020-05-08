Leo A. Brannan
Leo A. Brannan





Pastor Leo A. Brannan went to his heavenly home on Saturday May 02, 2020. Leo spent his life selflessly serving God and others less fortunate. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Brannan, his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and mother. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard. Leo will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
We love and miss you so very much. There is no one like you. You were such an amazing father in law. Its an honor to have been your daughter in law. ❤
Justina Brannan
Family
