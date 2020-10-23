Leo Chavez

Leo C. Chavez
Leo C. Chavez, age 85, born in Los Lunas, NM, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. He retired from Sandia National Labs with 40 years of service. Leo was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to so many throughout the Belen, Los Lunas, Los Chavez and Albuquerque area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Blas and Sophia Castillo Chavez; three brothers and three sisters and their spouses. Leo is survived by his children, Leanna and Matt, Mat and Amy, Joe and Michelle, Chris & Frances; his 13 grandchildren, Gabby, Danica, Aiden, Drew, Becca, Nick, Savanna, Zach, Liz, John, Baylee, Danielle and Beniah; four great-grandchildren, Liam, Noah, Owen and Barrett; his sisters, Ernestine Chavez and Sophie Gutierrez.
Leo taught us that a grandfather is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart; his hook shot could never be blocked and would always go in; green chili is good on everything and if you want great green chili at a restaurant, bring your own; it should be a crime to raise a child without a dog; the only way to read the newspaper is from front to back; everything you eat can truly be, "the best thing you have ever eaten", and family always comes first.
No services are planned at this time. Please sign Leo's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com
Romero Funeral Home,
609 N. Main St., Belen, NM