Leo L. Perea Jr.
Leo L. Perea, Jr.



Leo Perea passed away peacefully in Albuquerque at the age of 80. He is survived by Martha Fischer Aragon, his four children Jeff Perea, Doug Perea, Sandy Perea, Christine Perea and his four grandchildren. His brother and sister-in-law Don/Dolores Perea and all of the Perea Family, sister-in-law Edwina Brown and her families, sister-in-law De Stutchman and her families, lifelong best friend Dave Shirey. He was preceded in death by his mother Julia "Honey" and his father Leo "Bompa". Leo was born on September 5, 1939 in Abq and attended Albuquerque HS. Leo was a kind and humble man of few words and proud to carry on the legacy of his family. He retired from PNM and volunteered as a Golf Marshal at Tanoan because he loved the sport. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Good Shepard Center in memory of Leo Perea. He devoted many years to Brothers of the Good Shepard, Brother Mathias was an inspiration to us all. GOOD SHEPARD CENTER. PO BOX 749. ALB NM 87103. Please visit Leo's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
