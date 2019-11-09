Leo Tafoya
Leo Tafoya, Age 68, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on January 19, 1951.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albino and Rose Tafoya; brother, Joseph Tafoya.
Leo is survived by his children, Leo Tafoya Jr. and wife, Andrea, Angela Anstine and husband, Craig; four grandchildren; siblings, Mary Tafoya Guyse, Al Tafoya and Lorraine Tafoya Bivins.
A Rosary will be recited on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at San Jose Catholic Church, 16 Calle Allegre, Contreras, NM with a Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 am and Interment to follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic
Cemetery.To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019