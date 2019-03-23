Leo Torres
1949-2014
I Wish I could see you one more time,
Come walking through the door
But I know that is impossible.
I will hear your voice no more.
I know you can feel my tears,
And you don't want me to cry.
Yet my heart is broken,
Because you had to die.
I pray that God will give me strength,
and somehow get me through.
As I struggle with this heartache,
That came when I lost you.
It has been five years since you left but it feels
like yesterday.
Love your wife, Liz
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 23, 2019