Leo Torres

Leo Torres

1949-2014



I Wish I could see you one more time,

Come walking through the door

But I know that is impossible.

I will hear your voice no more.

I know you can feel my tears,

And you don't want me to cry.

Yet my heart is broken,

Because you had to die.

I pray that God will give me strength,

and somehow get me through.

As I struggle with this heartache,

That came when I lost you.



It has been five years since you left but it feels

like yesterday.

Love your wife, Liz
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
