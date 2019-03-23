Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Torres. View Sign

Leo Torres



1949-2014







I Wish I could see you one more time,



Come walking through the door



But I know that is impossible.



I will hear your voice no more.



I know you can feel my tears,



And you don't want me to cry.



Yet my heart is broken,



Because you had to die.



I pray that God will give me strength,



and somehow get me through.



As I struggle with this heartache,



That came when I lost you.







It has been five years since you left but it feels



like yesterday.



Love your wife, Liz



