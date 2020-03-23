Leo Torres
They say there is a reason,
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason,
Will change the way I feel.
For no-one knows the heartache,
That lies behind my smile,
No-one knows how many times,
I have broken down and cried,
I want to tell you something,
So there won't be any doubt,
You're so wonderful to think of,
But so hard to be without.
Six years have come and gone and we still
Love and Miss you. You will never be forgotten.
Love, Your Wife, Liz and Family
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 23, 2020