Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Wayne Scully. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Wayne Scully







Leo Wayne Scully passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Genevieve Scully; his daughters, Christina Vail, Carla Taylor, and Colleen Scully Jones and grandkids Michaela Vail, Devian Fields, Jimmie Taylor, Dolan Taylor, Jessica Jones, Kasey Jones, and great grandkids Rigsby Fields and Mattix Fields. He is preceded in death by his parents Florence and Leo Scully and his sister Alice Scully Williams.



Leo was born July 2, 1935 in Iola Kansas. After high school, Leo proudly joined and served in the Marines, 6th Battalion. Upon discharged in 1956, he married Genevieve Fischer and they moved to Manhattan Kansas where Leo attended Kansas State University and received a Mechanical Engineering Degree.



Leo and Genevieve moved to Albuquerque in 1960 when he accepted a position at Sandia National Laboratories. After retiring from Sandia, he joined Los Alamos Technical Associates and retired as a Vice President in 2000.



Leo loved working on cars, tinkering in the garage, and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a clever and thrifty engineer always finding new ways to reuse materials and improve daily chores. His great interest and achievement (besides his family) was the mountain cabin he designed and built by hand in the Jemez mountains.



His last act of generosity was to donate his body to medical science. A celebration of Leo's life will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Jesus First Church, 13432 Copper Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers, please support the . The Foundation was a favorite of his.



Leo Wayne ScullyLeo Wayne Scully passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Genevieve Scully; his daughters, Christina Vail, Carla Taylor, and Colleen Scully Jones and grandkids Michaela Vail, Devian Fields, Jimmie Taylor, Dolan Taylor, Jessica Jones, Kasey Jones, and great grandkids Rigsby Fields and Mattix Fields. He is preceded in death by his parents Florence and Leo Scully and his sister Alice Scully Williams.Leo was born July 2, 1935 in Iola Kansas. After high school, Leo proudly joined and served in the Marines, 6th Battalion. Upon discharged in 1956, he married Genevieve Fischer and they moved to Manhattan Kansas where Leo attended Kansas State University and received a Mechanical Engineering Degree.Leo and Genevieve moved to Albuquerque in 1960 when he accepted a position at Sandia National Laboratories. After retiring from Sandia, he joined Los Alamos Technical Associates and retired as a Vice President in 2000.Leo loved working on cars, tinkering in the garage, and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a clever and thrifty engineer always finding new ways to reuse materials and improve daily chores. His great interest and achievement (besides his family) was the mountain cabin he designed and built by hand in the Jemez mountains.His last act of generosity was to donate his body to medical science. A celebration of Leo's life will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Jesus First Church, 13432 Copper Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers, please support the . The Foundation was a favorite of his. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.