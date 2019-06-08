Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leola Jean Johnston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leola Jean JohnstonLeola Jean Johnston was eternally reunited with her belovedhusband, Walter,"Johnny",February 26,2019. She was the youngest daughter of John and Clara (Zientek)Paradowski. She married WalterLee Johnston in 1951 and they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary before he passedaway in 2014.In 1957 they started North American Technical Institute (NATI) in Albuquerque, NM. They owned and operated the private school through 1976. After leaving the school they moved to Vallecito Lake, near Bayfield, CO. They built several homes here as Colorado Mountain Homes. They also enjoyed time at Padre Island, TX walking on the beach and picking up shells.Leola kept upbeautiful family photo albums and typed up wonderful annual Christmas letters. She was a woman of great faith, optimism and prayer. Leola is dearly missed by her 4 children: LauraLee (Timothy)Harper, Steve(Bonnie) Johnston, Larry(Mary Ann) Johnston, Susan (Brent) Tanner; her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She waspreceeded in death by her husband Walter and great granddaughter AutumnMarie Johnston.A rosary will be held at Immaculater Heart ofMary Catholic Church in Pagosa Springs on June 11, 2019 at 6 p.m.Services will be at Pope John Paul II CatholicChurch in Pagosa Springs on June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 8, 2019

