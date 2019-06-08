Leola Jean Johnston
Leola Jean Johnston was eternally reunited with her beloved
husband, Walter,
"Johnny",
February 26,
2019. She was the youngest daughter of John and Clara (Zientek)
Paradowski. She married Walter
Lee Johnston in 1951 and they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary before he passed
away in 2014.
In 1957 they started North American Technical Institute (NATI) in Albuquerque, NM. They owned and operated the private school through 1976. After leaving the school they moved to Vallecito Lake, near Bayfield, CO. They built several homes here as Colorado Mountain Homes. They also enjoyed time at Padre Island, TX walking on the beach and picking up shells.
Leola kept up
beautiful family photo albums and typed up wonderful annual Christmas letters. She was a woman of great faith, optimism and prayer. Leola is dearly missed by her 4 children: Laura
Lee (Timothy)
Harper, Steve
(Bonnie) Johnston, Larry
(Mary Ann) Johnston, Susan (Brent) Tanner; her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was
preceeded in death by her husband Walter and great granddaughter Autumn
Marie Johnston.
A rosary will be held at Immaculater Heart of
Mary Catholic Church in Pagosa Springs on June 11, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Services will be at Pope John Paul II Catholic
Church in Pagosa Springs on June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 8, 2019