Leola Jean Johnston

Obituary
Leola Jean Johnston



Leola Jean Johnston was eternally reunited with her beloved

husband, Walter,

"Johnny",

February 26,

2019. She was the youngest daughter of John and Clara (Zientek)

Paradowski. She married Walter

Lee Johnston in 1951 and they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary before he passed

away in 2014.

In 1957 they started North American Technical Institute (NATI) in Albuquerque, NM. They owned and operated the private school through 1976. After leaving the school they moved to Vallecito Lake, near Bayfield, CO. They built several homes here as Colorado Mountain Homes. They also enjoyed time at Padre Island, TX walking on the beach and picking up shells.

Leola kept up

beautiful family photo albums and typed up wonderful annual Christmas letters. She was a woman of great faith, optimism and prayer. Leola is dearly missed by her 4 children: Laura

Lee (Timothy)

Harper, Steve

(Bonnie) Johnston, Larry

(Mary Ann) Johnston, Susan (Brent) Tanner; her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was

preceeded in death by her husband Walter and great granddaughter Autumn

Marie Johnston.

A rosary will be held at Immaculater Heart of

Mary Catholic Church in Pagosa Springs on June 11, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Services will be at Pope John Paul II Catholic

Church in Pagosa Springs on June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 8, 2019
